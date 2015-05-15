CET opens its doors to community

Center for Employment Training (CET) personnel staff, faculty, and students celebrated the grand opening of their fifteenth location on Thursday May 7 in Colton.

The new campus–located at 1099 N. Pepper Avenue–will offer several “market-driven” programs that are affordable and accessible to individuals seeking employment skills that are in demand by industry in the Inland Empire. Formerly a church and Arrowhead Regional Medical Center dialysis center, the facility has been revamped to include state-of-the art classrooms and laboratories. Programs offered at the campus site are: Automotive Specialist, Business Office Technology, Green Building Construction Skills, HVAC Technician & Green Technology, Machinist Technology/CNC, Truck Driver, and Welding Fabrication.

Currently the school is serving 100 students, but has the capacity to serve approximately up to 450, according to interim center director Nelky Rodriguez.

“It depends on the student,” Rodriguez explained. “We’re open enrollment. Students can start any day. If they come and they see what they like, they can enroll as long as they have a high school diploma or GED and qualify for Financial Aid.”

In addition, Rodriguez said the curriculum is flexible. Students have the ability to modify their course work to learn at their own pace.

“Everyone learns differently,” she said. “For example, if a student needs more time to complete training, students can modify it them time. The goal is not get you to graduate and [leave], but to learn the information needed to make that transition from school to career.”

Founded in 1967 in Northern California, CET offers a variety of workforce skills in industries such as welding fabrication, machinery, and green technology. CET’s philosophy revolves around motivating residents to obtain good, dignified quality skills. CET’s roots in the Inland Empire reach back to 1979, when the first CET center opened in Riverside. With the opening of a new state of the art training center, CET continues its commitment to serving the Inland Empire community.

CET Chief Executive Officer Hermelinda Sapien said their arrival in Colton comes at a critical time. Considering the unemployment rate in San Bernardino County currently sits at 6.7-percent, Sapien said the benefits the center offers may be imperative to the region’s improvement.

“Our arrival in Colton is important because we believe the community can benefit from our services,” said Sapien. “We will be able to provide better employment for residents in order for them to be able to help their family.”

CET board chairman Bob Martinez assertively expressed that the organization continues to stay true to its original mission of helping working class people improve their lives.

“You have quite a number of underrepresented, less fortunate people that need assistance,” said Martinez. “When you have a program like this, it can change lives.”

CET graduate Joshua Shupe, who a few years ago was unemployed, said the center’s HVAC program provided him with the opportunity to begin a new career and a new chapter in his life. He recommends the institution to anyone interested in pursuing technical employment skills.

“CET is an awesome opportunity for people who want quick training and good employment, especially for HVAC,” said Shupe. “It is one of the fastest growing industries within the nation. The instructors here were always helpful. There was always something above and beyond the basic curriculum for those who were motivated.”

For more information on how to enroll in a program, contact the Center for Employment Training at (909) 478-3818.