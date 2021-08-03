Chancellor Diana Z. Rodriguez appoints Dr. Scott W. Thayer Interim President of San Bernardino Valley College

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino Community College District Chancellor Diana Z. Rodriguez has appointed Dr. Scott W. Thayer to serve as interim president of San Bernardino Valley College. He began his tenure on August 1 while the district prepares a search to fill the permanent position.

Since 2017, Dr. Thayer has served as vice president of student services at San Bernardino Valley College and has held numerous higher education leadership positions and faculty roles over the past 23 years.

“I am confident that Dr. Thayer will be leveraging his extensive higher education expertise for the continued benefit, growth, and success of our campus community,” said Chancellor Rodriguez. “His leadership will be instrumental to our campus and district’s successful transition back to in-person instruction and operations during this upcoming academic year.”

Dr. Thayer is well-known across the California community college system as an advocate for historically underrepresented students and an authority on student access, retention, equity, success, enrollment management, and K-20 partnerships.

He is a co-founder and board president of African American Male Education Network and Development (A²MEND). This service organization brings together African American male educators to increase the engagement and success of young men of color in higher education.

Dr. Thayer also teaches part-time in San Diego State University’s Community College Leadership program, where he mentors the next generation of community college leaders.

Dr. Thayer earned his doctorate in higher education administration and leadership from the University of Southern California; a master’s degree in counseling and guidance from Point Loma Nazarene University; a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Rollins College in Florida, and an associate of arts degree from Normandale Community College in Minnesota.