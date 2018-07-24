Children in crisis and their families enjoy magical moments at Burrage Mansion

Local Advertisement

On Sunday, July 15 the Redlands Bowl of Performing Arts and Mansion Memories partnered at the Burrage Mansion to make life long memories for kids and families during Magical Day.

The event was a Hoe Down where 158 guests enjoyed the lively talents and music of Branson On The Road ensemble, which had played the previous Friday evening on the Redlands Bowl stage.

“It was an honor for Branson On The Road to be part this special event with the Redlands Bowl and Mansion Memories,” said Debbie Horton, leader of the band. “It touched our hearts to see the happy faces and those precious children who stood in line to visit with us after the show. This was a day we’ll never forget!”

Hoe Down guests enjoyed fun cowboy games, activities, popsicles and visits with two service dogs from the Inland Empire Therapy dogs.

Local Advertisement

Through the Redlands Bowl Arts Education Impact Initiative program they were able to bring Branson on the Road to the Burrage Mansion for a private concert for the families furthering its mission of “Music for Everyone.”

A significant percentage of the young people impacted by RBPA programs are underserved and/or low-income. As with all Redlands Bowl programming, no admission for any youth programs is ever charged.

“The RBPA was thrilled to bring a fun evening of music by Branson On The Road to Mansion Memories families. It was so gratifying to see everyone laughing, singing, dancing, and enjoying themselves,” said Valerie Peister, RBPA Program Director.

“Hearing how thankful these families were to have two amazing organizations support them was so heart warming,” said volunteer Megan Negrette. “I am so glad I was able to help with this event, it was an amazing opportunity and it truly filled my heart with joy to hear how much this meant to all of the kids and their families.”

If you are interested in more information about The Redlands Bowl of Performing Arts call (909) 793-7316.

Nominations for Mansion Memories September 22 Magical Day opens up to the public on Thursday, July 26. If you know a child going through crisis please go to the Mansion Memories website and nominate them to attend. If you would like to help support our events or you want more information about Mansion Memories contact Executive Director Dianna Lawson at:

MansionMemoriesmm@gmail.com.