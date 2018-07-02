Children’s Fund collects backpacks and school supplies for local youth

Local Advertisement

Children’s Fund is inviting the community to help provide new backpacks full of school supplies for San Bernardino County foster and other vulnerable youth now through Friday, July 13th.

“Children’s Fund is committed to giving our county’s vulnerable children support, opportunity and hope,” says Betty Chambers, Director of Programs at Children’s Fund. “Providing a new backpack and school supplies to foster and other vulnerable youth gives them the confidence and encouragement that they are no different from their classmates. They are worth your investment.”

There are three ways to participate in this year’s Backpack & School Supplies Drive. First, you may bring your backpack and school supply donations to Children’s Fund’s office located at 348 W. Hospitality Lane #110, in San Bernardino. Second, you may visit their Amazon Wish list at www.childrensfund.org/backpacks to purchase and ship backpacks and supplies directly to Children’s Fund’s office. Lastly, donations by credit card can be made securely online at www.childrensfund.org.

Who: Children’s Fund, a nonprofit serving our county’s children for 30 years

What: Backpack & School Supplies drive

When: Through Friday, July 13th

Where: 348 W. Hospitality Lane #110, San Bernardino, CA 92408

Why: To benefit foster and other vulnerable youth in San Bernardino County

For More Info: http://www.childrensfund.org/backpacks

Local Advertisement

Founded in 1986 by Patrick Morris and the late Jack Brown, Children’s Fund is a nonprofit whose mission is giving our vulnerable children support, opportunity, and hope by breaking destructive cycles through community partnerships. Last year, Children’s Fund provided more than 69,000 services to children in need in San Bernardino County and since its inception has facilitated over 1.5 million points of service to children and families. For more information on Children’s Fund or to learn how you can give a child hope for brighter tomorrows, go to www.childrensfund.org or call 909-379.0000.