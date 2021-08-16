Children’s Fund Golf Classic a hole in one for local youth

Local Advertisement

On Monday, August 23, Children’s Fund will host its 29th Annual Golf Classic and Founders’ Award Banquet. The Golf Classic will take place at the Redhill Country Club in Rancho Cucamonga. Tickets are $75, and $500 to golf, with multiple sponsorship opportunities.

Funds raised from last year’s Golf Classic Children’s Fund were able to provide 266 foster and vulnerable youth scholarships, 1,658 children were treated at the Children’s Assessment Center, and 56,192 children received a holiday gift courtesy of the event.

“This event is our only fundraising event of the year and is an important element in funding the work we do,” shared Shari Hunke, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Children’s Fund.

The Golf Classic will have sponsorships available, ranging from $500 to $50,000. There will also be opportunities to donate at their live auction.

“Our annual Golf Classic is a very special day, where our generous supporters come together and openly embrace the community of children in San Bernardino that are in dire need of our financial and emotional support,” expressed Vincente Wright, Co-Chair of the Golf Committee.

With eyes towards aiding the children of San Bernardino County, Children’s Fund believes the Golf Classic is a great way to have fun for their donors and build unity between the community and its children.

“The Golf tournament is an amazing day, where local residents and business owners come together to raise money for the children,” said Chris Palmer, Co-Chair of the Golf Committee. “It’s the best charity golf tournament I’ve been to. The staff are wonderful and the event is thoughtfully planned out.”

The Children’s Fund’s mission is to give vulnerable children support, opportunity, and hope, by breaking destructive cycles of poverty, abuse, and neglect through community partnerships.

“In order to be able to continue to meet our goals and objectives, we are always searching for ways to convey to the people of San Bernardino County the importance of financial, emotional, and educational support needed for these children to be able to move forward with their lives,” shared Wright.

Children’s Fund hopes with these partnerships they can build a brighter future for the children of San Bernardino County.

“These children are the future of our county, as well as our country and they are very dear to our hearts, here at Children’s Fund,” expressed Wright.

If interested in attending the Golf Classic please visit their website at childrensfund.org.