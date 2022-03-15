Chris and Kyle Paxson presented with CITY TALK Award

Local Advertisement

On Friday, March 11, 2022 Council Member Dr. G (Dr. Luis S González) presented the CITY TALK “Community Impact Award” to Chris Paxson and Kyle Paxson, owners of Squires Lumber Co., located at 370 N 9th Street and 333 East F Street, in Colton.

The purpose of this presentation was to recognize the generous contribution made by Chris Paxson, President, and Kyle Paxson, Chief Operating Officer (COO), of Squires Lumber Co., to the remodeling project at Faithway Fellowship Church of the Nazarene.

According to Pastor Ronnie Steen, Faithway Fellowship has been undergoing several improvements this last month, including the roof, which spans approximately 3,500 square feet. “The roof is about 50 years old, and needed replacing,” reported Pastor Ronnie. However, as Pastor Ronnie explained, “Once the old shingles were removed, the contractors found that all the plywood underlay was deteriorated, and also needed replacement.”

After striking up a conversation with an employee of Squires Lumber, which is just across the street, Pastor Ronnie was notified that Chris Paxson and Kyle Paxson wanted to help. They graciously offered to donate 90 sheets of new plywood to replace the plywood underlay. “This is a huge help to our church, and an amazing example of contributing to our community,” says Dr. G, Council Member, Lay Minister at Faithway Fellowship, and well-known community advocate.

With their donation, “Faithway Fellowship can continue with its improvements,” says Pastor Ronnie, who added, “This includes the new roof, painting, repair interior damage from roof leaks, the community garden, lighting repair/upgrades, and new turf in front of the church.” In addition, Squires Lumber Co. has now become an official supporter of this organization, and along with this designation, Chris Paxson and Kyle Paxson are also recognized by Dr. G as a valuable community partner in receiving the CITY TALK “Community Impact Award.”

The purpose of this presentation was to officially recognize their donation and support, not only to Faithway Fellowship Church of the Nazarene but to the community. “I love to see improvements in our great city,” says Chris Paxson, who added, “I’m honored to help for a great cause.”

For over 75 years, Squires Lumber Co. Inc has been an industry leader in lumber sales and service. According to Kyle Paxson, “We provide lumber products, mill products, and perform concrete formwork for all project sizes.” Squires has a fully stocked lumber yard with a variety of timbers in a wide range of grades and species. Additionally, they are partnered with ACE Hardware to provide an excellent line of tools and supplies for most home and business repairs.

Both Chris Paxson and Kyle Paxson are to be congratulated not only for their business success with Squires Lumber Co. but for their contribution to the community and generous donation to Faithway Fellowship Church of the Nazarene. “On behalf of Faithway Fellowship, we truly appreciate their contribution and their support,” said Pastor Ronnie.

The CITY TALK “Community Impact Award” was established in 2020 to recognize the great efforts that people make “behind the scenes” to make our community, the City of Colton, a better place. “Chris Paxson and Kyle Paxson and Squires Lumber Co., Inc., has generously supported this local church organization, and the community,” explains Dr. G, who added enthusiastically, “They are a great choice for this recognition. Their effort in supporting the community is exactly what this award is about.”

For more information about CITY TALK, various community groups, Colton history, the trash clean-up project, prayer list, Veteran Spotlight, Church Spotlight, Business spotlight, U.S. Flag watch, community projects and events, neighborhood meetings, or the online live-stream programs, text or call Dr. G @ 909-213-3730. Questions and comments are always welcome.