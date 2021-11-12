Chris Nichols presented CITY TALK Award

Local Advertisement

On Wednesday, October 27 Council Member Dr. G (Dr. Luis S González) presented the CITY TALK “Community Impact Award” to Chris Nichols, Senior Vice-President of Chino Valley Ranchers, located at 331 W Citrus St. in Colton.

For many years, Chris Nichols and his family have operated Chino Valley Ranchers and have been a mainstay in North Colton creating an industrial giant within the city and the surrounding region.

In 1959, in Arcadia, CA, the family began acquiring chickens and producing their own eggs. Charles, his wife Isabella, and their three sons, David, Steve, and Charles Jr. worked hard and used innovative methods to provide better care for their birds. One of these was taking the chickens out of the cages and placing nests directly on the floor, allowing the birds to walk around on their own. It marked the early beginnings of the “cage-free” approach to raising chickens, which has become standard in humane treatment within the industry.

“From those early days right through the present day, we are (and have always been) proud to be cage-free,” says Nichols.

Over the years the family operation has grown. Today, second-generation Steve and Kathy and their two children, Chris and Mindy, lead the company forward, offering the best in egg products which are always available at our local grocery stores.

When Dr. G went to the facility he was accompanied by Eloy Sanchez, the Dinner Hour Ministry Coordinator from Immaculate Church, and Pino Espudo, one of Eloy’s long-time volunteers. Together they met with Chis Nichols for the presentation, and also met his mother Kathy Nichols, the Chief Financial Officer, and several staff members.

The focus of the visit was to present Chris Nichols with the CITY TALK “Community Impact Award” for the many years of support he has given to the Dinner Hour Ministry. According to Eloy, the support from Chino Valley Ranchers has included “Monthly donations of egg pallets for the food distribution program, as well as financial support in helping to provide toys for children in need at Christmas time,” Eloy explains. “This support has really been a blessing over the years…seven years.”

When asked about their future plans, Chris commented, “We’ll continue to expand the product line of our company, as well as maintain our commitment to supporting local community organizations.”

In addition to the support of the Immaculate Church Dinner Hour Ministry, Chino Valley Ranchers has sponsored little league baseball, the City of Colton Birthday Celebration, and the Colton Firefighter’s pancake breakfast.

The CITY TALK “Community Impact Award” was recently established to recognize the great efforts that people make behind the scenes to make our community, the City of Colton, a better place.

“Chris Nichols and his family, have done so much to support this local ministry, and the community, explains Dr. G, city councilmember and community advocate. ”He is a great choice for this recognition. His efforts, along with his family’s, are exactly what this award is about.”

For more information about CITY TALK, various community groups, Colton history, the trash clean-up, prayer list, Veteran Spotlight, community projects and events, neighborhood meetings, or the online live-stream programs, text or call Dr. G @ 909-213-3730. Questions and comments are always welcomed.