Christina Perris presented with CITY TALK Award

On Wednesday, April 6 Council Member Dr. G (Dr. Luis S González) presented the CITY TALK “Community Impact Award” to community volunteer, Christina Perris, Adjunct Professor at Valley College, and well-known supporter of non-profit groups.

Of primary interest, Christina has been performing volunteer work for over a dozen years for two community museums. First, in the Archive Museum of Perris, and since 2010 for the Colton Area Museum. Christina was selected to the Colton Area Museum Association (CAMA) Board in 2017, and later that year became the Vice-President.

As a Board Member, she has spent numerous hours organizing museum programs and has been in charge of cataloging the massive amount of museum holdings. “

The job needs to get done,” says Perris, who elaborated, “every day we spend on organizing and cataloging, the sooner our opening day becomes a reality.”

The opening day Christina is referring to is actually the “reopening” of the Colton Area Museum. Two years ago, the CAM received a grant from the state to refurbish and rehabilitate the museum building. The Board, along with staff members from the Colton Community Services, and a representative from the SB County Museum, have been collaborating on new designs, new layouts, and new displays with the goal of presenting the Colton Area Museum with a new look in December. Christina has been a principal driver of this effort.

“Museum work takes a special talent,” explains Mike Murphy, President of the Colton Area Museum Association (CAMA), who continued, “As a Board Member, Christina not only helps with planning and events but has a heart for the city.”

The history of Colton is her passion, and if given the opportunity, Christina would like to continue her volunteer work at the CAM, and continue her education in the field of history and archival studies with the goal of earning a Ph.D.

In addition to her museum work, Christina has been seen around town helping Council Member Dr. G with his CITY TALK activities. Some days it’s helping to organize an event, on others, it’s taking pictures, while on others, it’s volunteering to set up neighborhood meetings. Over the last three years, Christina has also been helping out with the trash clean-up program, and when asked, she has put her writing skills to work by contributing several articles in support of CITY TALK activities. Her help is greatly appreciated and her willingness to pitch in motivates others to help. She is truly a gem when it comes to volunteer work.

If this is not enough, Christina Perris also spends considerable time helping with church activities and participating in bible studies in support of her local ward, the Mormon Church of Colton. Born in Loma Linda, raised in Redlands, Christina has called Colton her home for ten years, and during that time, has established an impressive track record of volunteering in the community and supporting non-profit groups.

The CITY TALK “Community Impact Award” was established in 2020 to recognize the great efforts that people make “behind the scenes” to make our community, the City of Colton, a better place. “I think Christina Perris an excellent choice for this recognition, and truly represents the very best, in terms of meeting the intent of this award,” explains Dr. G, a City Council Member and well-known community advocate.

For more information about CITY TALK, various community groups, Colton history, the trash clean-up project, prayer list, Veteran spotlight, Church Spotlight, Business spotlight, U.S. Flag Watch, neighborhood meetings, or the online live-stream programs, contact Dr. G @ 909-213-3730. Questions and comments are always welcome.