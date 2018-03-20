Circus Vargas, the Big One is Back

The Big One is Back! Circus Vargas Delivers the Ultimate Entertainment Extravaganza for 2018! Circus Vargas’ brand new epic adventure is sure to be a crowd-pleaser! Catch performances in Hesperia at Bear Valley RV and Self-Storage, March 29th through April 2nd, and Ontario at the Ontario Mills Mall, April 5th through the 16th.

Always fun for the entire family, Circus Vargas dazzles in its new production with an amazing cast of world renowned performers, Death-defying Acrobats, Daredevils, Flying Trapeze Artists, Jugglers, Contortionists, Comedians, Clowns, Motorcycles and much, much, much more!

Get ready to unleash your imagination and discover a world of circus magic and wonderment under the Big Top, where memories are made and cherished for a lifetime.

Join us for a swashbuckling circus spectacular, with this year’s theme “Dreaming of Pirates,” a fantastic voyage of nonstop action and adventure guaranteed to thrill and enchant all ages! Prepare to witness the impossible and experience the unforgettable in this true circus treasure!

Arrive 45 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration. Kids can create their own magic under the Big Top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more! Meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance! Capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with your favorite cast members, all part of an extraordinary Circus Vargas experience!

General admission tickets start at $15 for children and $25 for adults. For Circus Vargas performance dates, showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com, call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office in front of the circus. Follow Circus Vargas on Facebook and Twitter for updates, discounts and behind the scenes videos.