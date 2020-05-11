Citrus Valley High School athlete Alex Sandoval honored as CBCA 2020 All Southern Section

Local Advertisement

Citrus Valley High School Blackhawks Senior and Pitcher, Alex Sandoval, was honored by California Baseball Coaches Association (CBCA) 2020 All Southern Section Varsity for Division 5.

On Friday, May 1, it was announced Sandoval is one of 25 athletes out of 66 varsity teams throughout the division to be honored based on career success.

“I was excited to be recognized by the CBCA, even though our baseball season was cut short. As a pitcher, I felt as if I accomplished something I’ve been working towards for the last four years,” said Sandoval.

Amidst the pandemic, which resulted in the cancellation of the remainder of the baseball season, Sandoval still managed to throw 286 pitches within Citrus Valley Blackhawk’s 9-2 baseball season.

“Thank you to my teammates for making it a great season. I will miss being on the field with all of you. Congratulations to everyone in Class of 2020. This is just the beginning,” concluded Sandoval.

Sandoval’s career highlights include playing varsity for three years, participating in the Inland Empire Baseball Coaches Association Senior Showcase at San Manuel Stadium, and most recently pitching two shutout games, one against Beaumont High School and Oak Hills High School. “Congratulations Alex, I’m so proud of you. Many years of pitching and playing baseball on and off the field any chance you had, is recognized today. Remember, everyday holds a new opportunity, so take advantage and don’t miss out; live your life to make yourself proud. Set your goals high, pitch the best you got and follow through in everything you do. I will always be your number one fan. I love you,” said Denise Sandoval, Mother.