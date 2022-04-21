CITY TALK recognizes Library Manager Edward Pedroza

Local Advertisement

On Wednesday, April 13, Colton Council Member Dr. G (Dr. Luis S González) presented the CITY TALK “Employee Spotlight” award to recognize Edward Pedroza, a 15-year employee of the City of Colton Community Services Department.

Mr. Edward is a home-grown employee in that he was raised in and around Colton, including the library. His mother was the head librarian at the Luque Center, and she would bring young Edward to work while he was enrolled in the pre-school program. He later attended Colton Junior High School and Colton High School.

It was a natural progression to attend a local college at first, San Bernardino Valley College, but made the decision early on to become an English teacher. He then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies at Cal State San Bernardino. “My goal was to be a teacher and work with students at the high school level,” reflected Pedroza.

When hiring opportunities were not available, Mr. Edward circled back to his library roots and found employment at Riverside Public Library, where he worked as a Literacy Coordinator for 6 ½ years. After that time, a position in Colton opened, and Mr. Edward circled back once again to apply with the opportunity to “return home.” He was then hired as Literacy Program Coordinator at the Luque Library until a huge reduction in the workforce situation caused him to be laid off.

Undeterred by his love for Colton, Mr. Edward remained close and was rehired by the City shortly after as the Library Supervisor, and in 2020, became the Library Manager. His duties include overseeing the full operations at both the Main Library and the Luque Center, as well as overseeing the Adult Literacy Program, the Family Literacy Program, and the Homework Assistance Center.

When asked about his career path, Mr. Edward reflected, “Even though I wanted to be a teacher, I find myself teaching kids and adults every day in this line of work,” and went on to further explain, “many people, young and old, come into the library and often need assistance, information, or even some tutoring.”

As the full-time Library Manager, Mr. Edward oversees 9 part-time employees, who love working for him, and have stayed on staff long-term because the working conditions are so enjoyable. “He is a great boss, and even a better friend,” says staff member Lisa Sandoval, while Julia Arriola added, “He always asks our opinion, and treats us equally.”

“We are certainly proud to recognize all of our employees in the City of Colton,” smiles Dr. G, and continued, “However, time and opportunity are limited, so an “employee spotlight” allows us to recognize the individual efforts of employees who really stand out for their dedication, hard work, and long-standing service to our various departments, and the community.” We sure have great employees who work hard and care about our city. They do what needs to be done, and care about our city. Thank you Mr. Edward Pedroza for your dedication and hard work, and congratulations on this award.

The CITY TALK “Employee spotlight” recognition award was established in 2020 to recognize the great efforts that employees make in service to the City and for the benefit of our community.

For more information about CITY TALK, various community groups, Colton history, the trash clean-up, prayer list, Veteran Spotlight, Church Spotlight, Business Spotlight, community projects and events, neighborhood meetings, or the online live-stream programs, text or call Dr. G @ 909-213-3730. Dr. G is the founder of CITY TALK, a City Council Member and well-known community advocate. Questions and comments are always welcome.