City Council Votes to Uphold Planning Commission’s Decision of Denying Largo CUP Permit

The city council on Tuesday January 6 decided to uphold the planning commission’s decision of denying the Largo Concrete Company’s Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to establish a 7.6 acre storage yard.

On March 4, 2014 the council, by a vote of 4 to 0 (3 absent) adopted a resolution to deny property owner Alec Balci a CUP since his location at 240 E. Congress St. is located in a designated zone labeled as a “Light Industrial/Sensitive Development Area Overlay.”

As a result Largo filed a lawsuit against the city of Colton due to their belief that the commission’s denial was improper. During a San Bernardino County Superior Court hearing that took place on October 17, Judge David Cohn (after hearing arguments from Attorneys on both sides) remanded consideration of appeal back to the city council because he expressed that all six councilmembers and the Mayor be present to vote on the issue.

Residents and community organizers filled the council chamber to express their concerns and issues with the property debate. Resident Richard Carrion—who lives between the I & R Trailer and Lift gate Company and Largo—said the issue is an example of “reverse racism”.

“They’re picking on him because he’s white,” Carrion said. “Largo did everything correctly and they are receiving all this heat, whereas the other company pollutes more and have no permit or anything else. They drive in and out all the time, disturbing residents and the council does not say nothing.”

Ericka Flores, an organizer with environmental rights organization Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice (CCAEJ), provided the council with copies of California Communities Environmental Health Screening Tool that is used to help identify California communities that are disproportionately burdened by multiple sources of pollution.

Flores, and later in the evening councilmember Deidre Bennett, pointed out that the area that surrounds the Largo property has 91-100 % pollution burden scores.

“Multiple studies demonstrate that our Inland Valley communities are already overburdened with exposure to diesel pollution and negative public health effects,” Flores said. “This project will negatively impact and exacerbate public health and safety of our already vulnerable communities.”

The San Bernardino resident urged the city council leadership to take responsibility in protecting the livelihood of their residents.

“Your leadership in protecting Colton resident’s and nearby communities’ health, safety, and quality of life is crucial. Responsible industry projects should not cause further harm to environmental justice communities.”

Several councilmembers voiced their concern over city staff reports that studied the potential issues. Dr. Luis Gonzalez, responding to comments that downplayed the issue, expressed that it is evident that Largo’s establishment of a storage yard will bring health and safety impacts.

“If the welfare of the people wasn’t a big deal, we wouldn’t be here,” he said. “It is a big deal.”

Bennett said the council should aim to reduce emissions, not add to emissions.

“To me adding any more pollutants to the mix is like playing Russian Roulette,” she said. “My daughter is a cancer survivor. I don’t want to see any families have to go through what she did. If we can’t help protect the safety of our community I’m going to do whatever I can to correct that.”

Andy Weaver, co-property owner of the proposed site, said the public view of what Largo plans to do with the storage yard is blown out of proportion. Moreover, he explained Largo has been responsible in their management with the property.

“Largo is not a giant manufacturing company,” he said. “They don’t intend to bring trucks in and out. They don’t want to do that. There are locations, which are less than eight acres that generate more pollution and we live with it…Largo managed to come into the property and cleaned it up. You should look at photos to see how the property looked before.”

Weaver mentioned that he and Balci are going back to court next week. He believes the judge will sway in their favor.

“I think the city has a made a big mistake,” he said. “They have no rationale behind their decision. They cannot say that we don’t have property rights.”