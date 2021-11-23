City of Colton proclaims November 27 as Small Business Saturday

Local Advertisement

Colton Mayor Frank J. Navarro and councilmembers are urging residents in the city to shop local on Small Business Saturday, November 27.

“The City of Colton will be celebrating our local small businesses and the contributions that they make to our local economy and community. A report states that 88 percent of US consumers feel a personal commitment to support small businesses in the wake of the pandemic; while 92 percent of small business owners were forced to pivot their operations to stay open the past year-and-a-half,” said Navarro.

From restaurants, to fast food drive-thru’s, clothing stores, and everything in between…many of the city’s businesses are thriving, but since March 2020 a hefty number of Colton’s beloved small businesses had closed their doors for good.

“Throughout the pandemic, small businesses were hit the hardest. In my district alone, we lost three small businesses due to the pandemic; two restaurants and a clothing store. We have to keep supporting them because they are the backbone of our local economy,” said Councilmember Dr. G.

Moving forward, there is hope and a plan of action for the city that includes spending more dollars at local businesses, more than at corporations or shopping outside the city.

“Small business owners in Colton are our friends, relatives, and neighbors. Make sure on Saturday, November 27, and as often as you can eat at our local restaurants, shop Colton and encourage your loved ones to do the same. Remember, every pair of pants, tacos, or haircuts, etc. that you purchase in Colton, it helps our city,” concluded Navarro.