City of Rialto introduces new economic development manager, IT network engineer and new phone system

On March 8, the City of Rialto introduced its new economic development manager, IT network engineer, and IT network administrator to the council.

City Manager Marcus Fuller called each of the city’s three new employees to the podium to share a few words, starting with Economic Development Manager Kathy Brann.

“I’m thrilled to be here, during the pandemic I’ve been working with custom homes and was bored out of my mind. So when I saw the opportunity to apply for this position, I was thrilled because I have a strong background in redevelopment, planning, economic development and housing; I feel like this position was made for me,” said Brann.

She also shared plans to attend the forthcoming ICSC Convention later this year, and looks forward to getting new businesses for the city.

Following Brann, Fuller stated that the city has been successful in developing its new Information Technology department, “Which will be super helpful for us to finally get into the 21st century, so here’s Nathen Luu, our new IT Network Administrator.”

“I came from 15 years of experience working in IT network administration. Previously, I worked for an airspace organization and a school district supporting staff and teachers. I’m excited to join the City of Rialto to help its IT infrastructure to build an effective and efficient system,” concluded Luu.

Finally, Jonathan Ballard, IT Network Engineer, was called to the podium, where he thanked city staff, council, and expressed his excitement to strengthen the city’s information technology systems.

“Before we move on, I want to quickly share that with the new IT team, we’re on track to finally deploy and implement the new phone system that we’ve been eagerly awaiting by the end of this month,” concluded Fuller. Mayor Deborah Robertson was pleased with the city’s three new employees, as she stated, “Thank you and welcome aboard to the City of Rialto. We look forward to some wonderful times interacting with one another.”