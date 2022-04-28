City of San Bernardino issues call to artists to design mural with $5,000 award

Local Advertisement

The City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department along with the Arts and Historical Preservation Commission are looking for San Bernardino-based artists or artist teams for a collection of digital designs for outdoor murals for the new Fitness Court at Blair Park. The selected artist or artists will receive an award of $5,000 courtesy of the National Fitness Campaign.

The ideal artwork will enhance the park, represent San Bernardino’s vibrant arts culture, and promote awareness of the city’s social, cultural, and historical composition. The artwork must be appropriate for all ages and engage with the growing, diverse population in the City of San Bernardino.

A selection panel of arts professionals, City staff, City Commissioners, and community representatives will review and score the applications and make recommendations to select 8 artists/teams. These selections will be required to present their art proposal to the Arts and Historical Preservation Commission on May 16th. The selection panel will review and evaluate the design proposals based on criteria including, but not limited to: Artistic merit, artist availability, and if the artist/team is San Bernardino-based.

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11:59 pm by submitting an email application to Parks Director Lydie Gutfeld at Gutfeld_ly@sbcity.org.

The Fitness Court at Blair Park will be a 32’ x 35’ outdoor bodyweight circuit training system that supports 28 simultaneous users on 30 separate pieces of equipment. The 7 movement, 7-minute system, provides a full-body workout to people of all ability levels. The integrated system includes a sports floor to simulate the indoor gym exercise and the steel bodyweight training wall provides users with many exercise combinations.

For more information on the mural selection process, design criteria, project specs, and photos of fitness court murals from other cities, please visit: https://sbcity.org/news/displaynews.asp?NewsID=3853&TargetID=1