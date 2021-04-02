City of San Bernardino joins annual Challenge for Water Conservation

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino has joined a friendly competition between cities across the nation to see who can be the most “water-wise” through the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. Mayor John Valdivia asks residents to conserve water and other natural resources on behalf of the City of San Bernardino through informative and easy-to-use pledges online. In return for participation in the challenge, residents are entered for a chance to win $3,000 toward home utility payments, water-saving fixtures, as well as hundreds of other prizes. Residents can also nominate a local charity to win a 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid to serve the community.

“The reliability of local water supplies is essential to the advancement and well-being of our beautiful city,” said Mayor Valdivia. “We are at the close of our second consecutive dry winter and the San Bernardino region is trending back into drought levels. It is key that we work together to continue conserving this precious resource.”

The annual challenge, held April 1- 30, is a non-profit community service campaign that encourages residents to make a series of simple pledges to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, and save energy. Last year, residents from over 2,000 cities throughout the United States pledged to reduce their water consumption by over 1 billion gallons, reduce waste sent to landfills by 29 million pounds, and prevent hundreds of thousands of pounds of hazardous waste from entering watersheds. By making better choices today for the sustainability of local water resources, residents are investing in a more resilient and prosperous community for the future.

“This month-long campaign is a reminder of the small steps each of us can take throughout the year to save water. I invite our residents to join by making a water conservation pledge to secure a thriving community for generations to come,” said Valdivia.

To participate, residents can visit mywaterpledge.com throughout the month of April and make an online pledge to conserve water on behalf of the City of San Bernardino. Residents are encouraged to check the “City Standings” for their city throughout the month of April to view rankings and show their support by urging others to join. Cities with the highest percentage of residents who participate will rank higher and have a better chance of winning prizes. Students and teachers are encouraged to participate by making a classroom pledge as well.

The Wyland Foundation has also created a digital tool called MyVolunteer Water Project, that gives residents a unique way to do hands-on home, community, and workplace projects year-round in support of their city’s sustainability efforts. The more projects residents do throughout the year, the better chance a city wins the mayor’s challenge in April.

The 10th Anniversary National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is presented by the Wyland Foundation and Toyota, with support from the U.S EPA WaterSense, The Toro Company, National League of Cities, Hobie Surf and Petal. For more information on the challenge, please visit mywaterpledge.com and to learn more about San Bernardino’s water conservation initiatives, including tips for saving water and rebates available to residents and businesses, visit SBMWD.org/Conservation.