City of San Bernardino Recreation Centers open after 357 days of closure

On Monday, June 7, the City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department opened to the public after being closed since mid-march 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

Although the city’s four recreation centers are now operating, they are still abiding by state guidelines and visitors will need to book a reservation before attending.

“We’ve been closed since March 14, 2020, so it’s an awesome feeling to open our doors to the community again and provide outlets for families in the community to reconnect,” said Vanessa Carbajal, City of San Bernardino community recreation manager.

Recreation activities and programming are community elements that have been missed heavily over the course of the past 14 months, from parents and children alike – especially in underserved communities.

“San Bernardino’s recreation centers provide an outlet for many and an opportunity to develop and integrate social skills while learning new facets within the arts and different cultures, while also providing an array of activities and programs,” continued Carbajal.

Aside from reopening, the department is elated to share news about its current programming, which includes its Individual Development Program and the continuation of its Starlight Cinema: Movies Under the Stars.

“Our department is proud of our Center for Individual Development Program participants, as it’s aimed towards those living with a disability,” Carbajal said. “This type of programming, where we can provide recreation opportunity for our disabled population, was heavily needed in our city.”

Many residents in the city have also praised the department for its inclusiveness in its programming, especially for its Starlight Cinema events being held in different locations of the city each week to hit every neighborhood and give those without transportation an opportunity to enjoy a movie under the stars.

“We’re also happy to continue our Starlight Cinema: Movies Under the Stars. They are always a highlight for our community, getting them to enjoy a movie outside and strengthen that family connection; our movies start at dusk every Friday,” continued Carbajal.

Some other areas of programming include arts and crafts and an array of activities within its science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programs.

“As the county and city move towards re-opening, we look forward to continue growing, add more programming and events to the parks, recreation and community services department. We’re also currently seeking volunteers (ages 12 and up) and interested community members can apply online,” concluded Carbajal. All City of San Bernardino recreation centers are open Monday – Friday, noon to 6 p.m.