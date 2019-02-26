City offers Aquatics Training, certification classes

Local Advertisement

The City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is currently taking registration for their upcoming Aquatics Training Programs. Classes are available for Lifeguard certification, Water Safety Instructor certification, and “Water Safety Today” certification. Classes are offered now; space and class availability is limited, so early registration is encouraged. Some coursework is completed on-line. Applications for summer employment as Pool Manager, Senior Lifeguard (Swim Instructor), and Lifeguard are available online for certified personnel, with wages starting at $13.77 – $17.31 per hour.

Lifeguard Training Classes are offered in four sessions with a swim test one week prior to the first date of each session. Full certification is accomplished in attendance at ONE 2-week session (times vary):

Session #1 March 15, 16, 17, 22, and 23

Session #2 April 12, 13, 14, 19, and 20

Local Advertisement

Session #3 May 3, 4, 5, 10, and 11

Session #4 May 31, June 1, 2, 7, and 8

The cost for each session is $125.00 plus a $39.00 Authorized Provider Fee to the American Red Cross. Non-residents add 10% fee on all classes. No cost to take the Swim Test. Upon passing of Swim Test, all fees are payable at the PRCSD Main Office. Times vary, so please call for more information. Water Safety Today Classes are available the first Tuesday of the month from April through May and resume again in September through October. The upcoming dates are April 2 and May 6, resuming on September 9 and October 1. These classes are conducted indoors from 6:00-9:00 p.m. The cost is $40.00 per individual and $60.00 for couples. There is one Water Safety Instructor course scheduled for May 17-19, Friday 4:00pm – 9:00pm and weekends 8:00am – 6:00pm, registration fee of $150.00 and $39.00 on-line fee to ARC.

For more informationon training/certification classes, contact the Main Office at (909) 384-5233 or visit www.SBCity.org/Parks. For Summer Aquatics employment inquiries, call the City of San Bernardino Job Line at (909) 384-5104, visit www.SBCity.org/Jobs or stop by Human Resources on the third floor, City Hall, 290 N. D Street, San Bernardino.