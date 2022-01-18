CITY TALK recognizes House of Eggs for six years of success

Local Advertisement

A celebratory atmosphere was in the air over the weekend because January 13 was the sixth anniversary of the “House of Eggs” on Valley Blvd in downtown Colton.

From the very first day of business, starting in 2016, owner Salvador Nieves has not only realized his dream, but has built a breakfast cuisine “masterpiece” for the benefit of residents, and visitors, of the City of Colton.

Starting with two employees, Salvador and his son, Sal Jr., opened the doors serving mainly eggs, pancakes, and a fresh cup of coffee. Over time, not only has the menu grown, but the clientele has developed to the point where both locals and visitors to the city have noticeably called this place a dining favorite. As a result, his team of employees has increased to eight.

“From day one, this business has been a blessing,” commented Salvador, who continued, “it’s like our second house to us, and everyone in the city has been kind and very supportive.”

When Dr. G asked about his choice of Colton for his business, Salvador reflected, “I was looking for a good place to establish my business and raise my family. My kids work there; Sal Jr., Ximena, and Barbara. They are growing up with this business.”

Sal Jr. offered his sentiment, “I’ve worked here for 6 years, and have been able to go to school, and work to earn money for college.”

Today, Salvador has many regular customers, and one can now see dozens of cars parked in the lot, and a long line of people waiting to be seated. You might want to get there early if you’re short on time, but no matter what, the wait is well worth the delicious food, comfortable atmosphere, and great customer service.

Salvador chimed, “We’re a family.”

One of the servers, Oscar, is a long-time family friend, and added, “I work here because the family works hard and they are very good with the people – they treat the customers right.”

As part of the celebration, Dr. G helped kick off the anniversary with a “Business Spotlight” posting on Facebook, inviting the community to stop by on Friday to meet Salvador and his family. While there, all customers were invited to enjoy breakfast or lunch, and bring the entire family because Salvador was offering two (2) free pancakes with every meal.

Salvador Nieves, and his family, are to be congratulated for their business success and continued strong standing in the community. Located at 182 East Valley Blvd, House of Eggs is open every day 7 am – 2 pm, and there is always a fresh pot of coffee waiting. Stop by and have breakfast – you won’t be disappointed.

For more information about CITY TALK, various community groups, Colton history, the trash clean-up, prayer list, Veteran Spotlight, or the online live-stream programs, text or call Dr. G @ 909-213-3730.