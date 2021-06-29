CITY TALK recognizes WW Utility Supervisor Ovidiu Bostan

Local Advertisement

On Thursday, June 24 Council Member Dr. G (Dr. Luis S González) presented the CITY TALK “Employee Spotlight” to recognize Ovidiu Bostan, a ten-year employee of the City of Colton Wastewater Department.

Born in Romania, Mr. Ovidiu moved to the United States in 1986 with his family when he was six years old. After a couple of short stays in North Carolina and Fontana, California the family settled in Rialto, where he has lived ever since.

Mr. Ovidiu came to work for the City of Colton as a volunteer in the Wastewater Department in April 2011 and became a full-time employee within six months. Currently he oversees a department of 8 employees, with a mission of maintaining and servicing Colton’s wastewater facility, collections and entire wastewater system throughout the City, and the City of Grand Terrace. Few people are aware that the City of Colton also maintains and operates the wastewater system in Grand Terrace. In all, the Wastewater treatment plant processes a total of 5 million gallons per day from both cities, which keeps Mr. Ovidiu plenty busy throughout his work week.

Staff member Mario Arredondo stated that “Ovidiu is a great Supervisor, and treats all the guys in our department fairly.” City of Colton Utility Director, Mr. Brian Dickinson, added, “Ovidiu demonstrates a thorough knowledge of and understands the value of Water Reclamation to the environment and water use efficiency.”

Local Advertisement

With a huge responsibility of managing the entire Wastewater operation, Ovidiu has become a highly valued employee. In addition to his regular assignment, Mr. Ovidiu often needs to be available on weekends in case of emergencies. “This is a system that must keep going 24-7,” explains Mr. Ovidiu.

“We are certainly proud to recognize all of our employees in the City of Colton,” smiles Dr. G, and continued, “but as time and opportunity allow, an employee spotlight allows us to recognize the individual efforts of employees who really stand out for their dedication, hard work, and long-standing service to our various departments, and the community.” We sure have great employees who work hard and care about our city. Ovidiu Bostan is one of those employees. Great job to Mr. Ovidiu Bostan, and congratulations on this recognition.

For more information about CITY TALK, various community groups, Colton history, the trash clean-up, neighborhood meetings, or the online live-stream programs, text or call Dr. G @ 909-213-3730.