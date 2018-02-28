Civil Rights Icon Dolores Huerta to Speak at San Bernardino Valley College on March 7

On March 7, 2018, San Bernardino Valley College will host labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta in an event titled Si Se Puede: A Dialogue with Dolores Huerta. This public event, to be held in the SBVC Auditorium at 1PM, is free and open to the public.

Born in 1930, Dolores Huerta is a California labor and civil rights activist who co-founded the United Farm Workers of America (UFW) labor union along with fellow activist César E. Chávez in 1962. Huerta negotiated the first successful collective bargaining agreement by agricultural laborers in 1966, and has received international renown for bringing women into the American labor movement, as well as challenging institutional sexism and racism. Huerta originated the UFW’s rallying cry of “Si se puede” in 1972. She is the President and Co-Founder of the Dolores Huerta Foundation and has had 5 schools in California, one school in Texas, and one school in Colorado named after her. She is also the focus of the 2017 documentary called Dolores.

Students and community members will have the opportunity to participate in a meet-and-greet with Huerta following her lecture. A special screening of Dolores will take place in the SBVC Library Viewing Room (LIB-149) at 4PM after the event.

San Bernardino Valley College, in partnership with SBVC Student Equity, the SBVC Veteran’s Resource Center, the SBVC Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee and Cal State University, San Bernardino, is happy to announce this special event.