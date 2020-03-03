CJUSD hosts 3rd Annual Family Reading Con March 7

Local Advertisement

The third annual CJUSD Family Reading Con literacy festival takes place from 10 AM – 3 PM on Saturday, March 7 at Joe Baca Middle School. All are encouraged to attend this fun, FREE family event aimed at promoting literacy in our community.

The Family Reading Con is offered in partnership with the non-profit Inlandia Institute, San Bernardino County Library, Kids Can Cosplay and Dynasty V Graphic Design. Visitors will hear from award-winning, professional authors, artists, storytellers, and puppeteers. Children can make crafts, play games and even write their own stories. Visitors can even take a selfie with a superhero or storybook character. Every child will go home with free books.

The event also will include numerous booths sponsored by CJUSD schools and community organizations. Food trucks also will be available throughout the day where you can purchase lunch or snacks.

Students also are encouraged to enter our homemade book character costume contest for a chance to win a prize (no store-bought costumes please).

“We are excited to once again offer the CJUSD Family Reading Con to our community to get our students and families engaged in reading,” stated CJUSD Superintendent Frank Miranda, Ed.D. “We hope everyone will come out to enjoy a fun and memorable day with us.”

“All children love a good story,” added Cati Porter, Executive Director of the Inlandia Institute. “There is no better way to foster that love than by bringing those stories to life through the act of story-sharing and story-making experiences. Family Reading Con is unique in this region. In bringing local children’s book authors together with our community’s young readers and their families, our children experience the power of words, a crucial tool in our ever-changing world.”