Claudia Lopez appointed to county committee

San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Ted Alejandre appointed Claudia Lopez for a full term on the San Bernardino County Committee on School District Organization as a representative of the Fifth Supervisorial District.

The oath of office was administered to Lopez by County Superintendent Alejandre on Jan. 11. Her term is through 2025.

The 11-member committee addresses school district organizational issues including possible changes to the number of district trustees, trustee area boundaries, school district boundary changes and unifications.

The County Committee’s newest member, Lopez, is a resident of Colton who works within the hotel industry. She stated she has been working with young people for a good 20 years and thought this would be a great opportunity to grow more and contribute to education.

The Fifth Supervisorial District includes the cities of Colton, Fontana, Rialto, and San Bernardino and the unincorporated communities of Bloomington, El Rancho Verde, Glen Helen, Arrowhead Farms, Muscoy, Little Third, and Rosena Ranch.