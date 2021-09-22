Colton Area Museum Association presents “Legend of the Bell”

Local Advertisement

On Saturday, September 25, at 6:30 pm, the Colton Area Museum Association (CAMA) will be hosting its first guest speaker presentation since the pandemic.

The program will feature Harley Chapman and Steve Lewis, both of who were part of the 1958 CHS Citrus Belt Champion Football Team, which was not only undefeated but forever associated with the infamous “heist” of the Grant Elementary school bell.

This untold story will be very interesting and enjoyable as many side stories and rumors surround the events of November 1958. This “caper” was an illicit, daring, ridiculous, and very dangerous escapade that led to having a victory bell for the Colton vs. Redlands Championship football game.

Both speakers will provide their own perspectives of the actions taken before that game by this small group of marauders; Harley, as a playing member of the football team, and Steve, as the manager of the team. The other members were John Doty, Ray Hubbs, and Harold Beach.

Local Advertisement

The presentation will be held at the Hutton Center, 660 Colton Ave, and preceded by a special bell recognition ceremony at 5:00 pm in front of the Colton Area Museum, located at 380 N La Cadena Ave. After the presentation, a question and answer (Q & A) session with Harley and Steve will be part of the program for those who may want additional information.

Community residents and visitors alike are invited to attend this event on Saturday, September 25, 6:30 pm, at the Hutton Center. The Colton Area Museum Association offers an interesting slate of guest speakers throughout the year. They represent a wide variety of perspectives and experiences that are not only informative, but inspirational for those who want to know more about Colton’s History – past, present, and future.

The CAM has not been open since the pandemic and is currently undergoing extensive renovation with the goal of opening up once again, May 7, for the Seventh Annual Colton Area Museum Day.

For more information about the museum and its programs, contact the museum at 909-824-8814, or Dr. G at 909-213-3730