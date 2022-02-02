Colton Comedy Club presents second show, connects with community

Local Advertisement

On Saturday, January 29, the Colton Christian Comedy Club set out to present their second public show at Le Rendez-Vous Café in downtown Colton. The early evening show was very successful in that the audience took to responding to the guest speakers and performers in such a way that by the end of the presentation, they all left as friends.

Opening the show was Council Member Dr. G, a well-known community advocate, historian, and fellow Christian comedy fan. He offered an official welcome to the show and then talked about the history and highlights of Colton First Assembly of God. In addition to a great night of fun, the goals of the Comedy Club are to promote local churches, offer local talent, and offer a love offering to be given to a local charity.

The organizer for this event was Randy Lopez, a local comedian, musician, and member of Centerpoint Baptist Church. “I was thrilled with the response of the audience,’ beamed Lopez who has put together two shows, the first being held on December 11 when the Comedy Club debuted at the popular café-restaurant.

Also on the program were local comedians Brian Petrasek and Luke “Mister Clean” Savage. Well known for his “local flavor” of comedy, Petrasek took the stage for the second time with a varied comedy set of stories, jokes, skits and impersonations. “It’s amazing how he can go on and flow from joke to joke,” smiled Dr. G. One of the attendees, Christina Perris, offered this response, “I enjoyed getting out to a show in the community…it was fun.”

Local Advertisement

According to Randy Lopez, the Comedy club will continue its monthly shows, with the hope that the offering will garner steady interest and growth. “Le Rendez-Vous Café has been great in hosting our shows,” added Lopez. For those who were in attendance, the servers Russ and Bree took orders not only for beverages and snacks but for dinner as well. This formula for local entertainment may catch on over time, but for right now, Randy Lopez is happy to get this show started and enjoy the journey. “Hopefully the interest will continue,” concluded Lopez.

For anyone who likes more information about the newly formed Colton Christian Comedy Club, feel free to contact Randy Lopez, the coordinator for this production, and outreach member of Centerpoint Church at 909-825-3670.

For more information about CITY TALK, various community groups, Colton history, the trash clean-up, prayer list, Veteran Spotlight, community projects and events, neighborhood meetings, or the online live-stream programs, text or call Dr. G @ 909-213-3730. Questions and comments are always welcome.