Colton Lions Club to host free Vision Clinic Saturday – free screenings, glasses

The Colton Lions Club will be hosting its second annual free Vision Clinic in collaboration with the City of Colton and facilitated by California Lions Friends in Sight on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Gonzalez Community Center, 670 Colton Ave., from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. The purpose of the clinic is to provide free vision screenings and recycled eyeglasses to anyone in need, regardless of age. Screenings will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to Lions Club President Erik Morden, in 1925 Helen Keller challenged the Lions Organization to be “Knights for the Blind.”

“Hosting a free Vision Clinic for our community is one of the fundamental ways we can live up to that challenge,” Morden remarked. The first clinic was held in 2020 and put on pause last year due to the pandemic.

Club membership hovers around 20, and members have been engaging in continuous community service in the city through community clean-ups, creating care packages for the homeless, and distributing hand sanitizers and face masks. The most recent large event was a toy giveaway in December.

Morden said the club continues to work on raising seed money through yard sales and an upcoming pancake breakfast in the spring to establish and fund scholarships, help feed the homeless, and support other community needs.

“We are always looking for new members,” Morden said. “The bigger the club, the bigger impact we can have in community service.”

A drop-off box for used eyewear is located at Neighborhood Market, 2531 S. La Cadena Dr. which is checked weekly by a Lions Club member. If you are interested in joining Lions Club, they meet on the first and third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Neighborhood Market.