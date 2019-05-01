Colton Relay for Life raises over $100,000

Local Advertisement

Over $102,000 was raised at American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life, which was held at Colton High School, on April 27.

The all-day event began with pre-event fundraising, a team meeting, an opening ceremony, followed by a survivor and caregiver lap, lighting of the luminaria, and finally, a closing ceremony.

“Over nine people in my family have been affected by cancer. Unfortunately in 2007, we lost my cousin Veronica Jauriege to breast cancer,” shared Regina Vasquez, Colton native.

At the event, Vasquez shared a brief poem she wrote, inspired by the relay: “We walk today in memory of the loved ones we have lost to cancer. We walk today for our loved ones who have survived the battle with cancer. We walk to never forget the true meaning of what today is really for….the battle of Cancer, that with the Grace of God, will one day come to an end.”

“My family and I participate in Relay For Life every single year. This year was difficult for me, but it makes me realize that we cannot give up. Cancer does not have a name, an age, a race or color; it affects everyone,” continued Vasquez.

Hundreds of people from the City of Colton and the surrounding communities supported the 24-hour event.

There were 63 teams, approximately 200 survivors and 1,600 registered participants.

“I relay because cancer has taken the lives of many important people in my life and it currently affects many others I know. I have chosen to relay in memory of and in honor of those who fought the courageous battle and those who are still fighting it daily,” said Ellie Sprinkmann, relay walker.

At the event, both relay participants and spectators celebrate cancer survivors and remember loved ones claimed by cancer through music, clothing and speaking about them.

“This year our team was called the Proud Crowd. Next year we’ll be changing our team name to Our Angels…we’ll continue to walk in memory of all of our lost loved ones,” Vasquez said.

“Thank you Colton for being Colton strong and thank you to all the families for participating. Let’s keep this relay going for many years to come,” concluded Vasquez.

Money raised by the relay funds cancer research and supports education that helps reduce the risk of cancer.

To find your nearest relay, visit RelayForLife.org.