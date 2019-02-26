Colton Rotary announces return of Miss Colton Pageant

Local Advertisement

After 32 years a new Miss Colton will finally be crowned on Sunday, May 19 at Colton High’s Whitmer Auditorium. The announcement to revive the pageant took place during the Rotary Club Mayor’s Breakfast last week.

According to Rotary President Rosa Granado-Dominguez, the club has been discussing the prospect of bringing the pageant back to the community for over two years, and recently took the leap to move forward with the endeavor.

“We are passionate to bring (the pageant) back to the city,” Granado-Dominguez noted. “There are so many beautiful girls here and the city needs to be represented properly.”

Rotary is seeking contestants between the ages of 17 – 25 who reside in the city or unincorporated Bloomington for at least the last 6 months, never been married, never had children, are high school graduates or currently enrolled in high school.

The program will include an evening gown and talent portions.

Contestants will be judged on poise, personality, appearance, and communication skills.

Funded by Colton Rotary, sponsorships are currently available for tickets, programs and gift bags. Cost to sponsor each contestant is $250.

Prospective contestants have until the end of March to apply. Gary Grossich, owner of Nickelodean Pizza, will host a VIP meet-and-greet at the beginning of May for contestants to meet their sponsors; rehearsals will begin thereafter. Applications can be picked up at Inland Valley Insurance Agency, 183 W. H Street, Colton 92324. For more information, please call Rosa Granado-Dominguez at (909) 422-1000.