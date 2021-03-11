Colton approves coronavirus grant to benefit residents

Local Advertisement

On March 2, Colton City Council unanimously voted to approve the CDBG COVID-3 Funding for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, consisting of $288,940 to directly benefit residents experiencing hardship.

The funds, distributed by The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will provide residents assistance towards food, health and safety, as well as making improvements to the Hutton Senior Center patio to provide safe outdoor programing.

“On January 13, Colton department directors including public safety and public outreach discussed how the CDBG-CV3 funds should be allocated. The decision was unanimous that the allocation should be used for food stability by increasing existing programs within the city to feed and provide food and meals to needy citizens; and provide city facility upgrades in relation to health & safety to aid in COVID-19 safety for vulnerable visitors,” said Arthur Morgan, Colton economic development manager.

Of the total funds, $100,000 will be used for the Community Pantry, which includes senior meals, commodity distribution, and its food pantry; the next $100,000 will be used to purchase and install sanitation stations, physical barriers and touch-less equipment; while the final $88,940 is going to be used to enhance the Hutton Senior Center patio with a ceiling, veranda fans, heaters, and artificial turf grass.

The Community Pantry is one area of the city that will greatly benefit from such a grant, as the pantry provides support with non-perishable food, clothing, and personal hygiene items at the Luque Community Center.

“Eligible projects must work to stop the spread of COVID-19 or deal with the food, financial or social impact of the pandemic. All of these approved projects and the available funding are 100 percent reimbursable through the CDBG-CV3 Program,” shared Bill Smith, Colton City Manager. For more information on Colton’s Community Pantry, call (909)370-5087 or email homeless@coltonca.gov.