Colton businessman Tony Myrell appointed to national board

Tony Myrell, President and CEO of Premier Medical Transportation in Colton, was recently appointed to the National Association of Workforce Boards, and will occupy one of 25 seats that represent the 550 workforce development boards nationwide. Myrell has been an active member of the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board for seven years, and is in his third year as Chair.

“I’m very honored by this nomination, and I didn’t realize I made such an impact on the national level,” Myrell said. “I’m proud to represent San Bernardino County and will do so to the best of my ability.”

The National Association of Workforce Boards selects informed and influential local Workforce Development Board members from the top performing regions around the country as board members. These board members work closely with legislators to influence national policy to support the work of local boards and their partners in education, business, economic development and labor.

“With strong understanding of workforce development issues and the vision of a successful entrepreneur, Tony Myrell brings crucial insight to both the local and national boards,” said Sandy Harmsen, Executive Director of the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board. “His dedication and leadership have created success in San Bernardino County and his expertise will be of great value to the national effort.”

This appointment provides the opportunity for Myrell to effect national workforce policy and continue to lead the national discussion with the voice of San Bernardino County and its many innovations and successes. This also allows the best practices that have been developed in San Bernardino County to be shared further on the national stage. The perspective of a small business owner also gives voice to a large category of U.S. businesses.

“Tony Myrell has done a superb job as the 5th District appointee on San Bernardino County’s Workforce Development Board. He has been a true champion for our community, striving to ensure our workforce has the tools, education and partnerships needed to succeed,” said San Bernardino County Fifth District Supervisor Josie Gonzales. “I was thrilled to hear of his appointment to the national association. As he has done here in San Bernardino County, I know he will diligently serve with passion and kindness.”