Colton celebrates Municipal Clerks Week

A Proclamation, issued by the Colton Mayor and City Council on May 2, 2017 resolves that the week of May 7-13, 2017 is designated as “Municipal Clerks Week.”

Unanimously adopted by the Colton Mayor and City Council, the Proclamation extends appreciation to all Municipal and Deputy Clerks for the services with which they provide their communities. Specifically, the Proclamation cites that the Clerk “serves as the professional link between the citizens, the local governing bodies and agencies of government at other levels.”

The Proclamation was presented to City Clerk Carolina R. Padilla and Staff, and signed by the Colton Mayor and City Council. It also honors Municipal and Deputy Clerks for “continually striving to improve the administration of their duties through participation in education programs, seminars, workshops and annual meetings of their state, province, county and international professional organizations.”

The International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), a professional association of City, Town, Township, Village, Borough, Deputy and County Clerks, sponsors Municipal Clerks Week. IIMC has 14,500 members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries.

IIMC President Vincent Buttiglieri, MMC, and Municipal Clerk for the Township of Ocean, New Jersey, urges Municipal and Deputy Clerks to highlight the importance of their roles and functions and the impact the Municipal Clerk’s office has on the public.

“There are many responsibilities of the Municipal and Deputy Clerk that the public takes for granted, such as keeping the council advised of legislation that affects them,” said Buttiglieri. “Yet, if Clerks are inattentive in their duties, then the efficient operation of our local government is greatly affected.

“The functions of the Clerk necessitate a thorough knowledge of law procedure, administration and interpersonal relations. To keep up with the consistent transformation in local government, many Clerks participate in continuing education and seminars and attending Clerk Institutes,” said Buttiglieri.

Carolina R. Padilla has served as Colton’s City Clerk since 1996, with a break between 2008 – 2014 and has been a member of IIMC since 1996.