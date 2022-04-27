Colton City Council recognizes Save More Market as a business success

Local Advertisement

At the recent Council Meeting on April 19, Council Member Dr. G (Dr. Luis S. Gonzalez) presented the “Business Focus” Recognition Award to Mr. Ali Elchall, owner of Save More Market. This well-known establishment has been at the corner of So. La Cadena Drive and M Street for a long time, and over the last seven years, has been under the ownership of Elchall.

Born in Lebanon, Elchall came to the United States in 1985 and grew up in Arizona learning English and attending American schools. He worked his way up the educational ladder and enrolled in the University of Arizona with a major in Business and Public Administration. In 1995, he moved to California and was employed in several business ventures before becoming a partner in a liquor store in San Bernardino for several years.

Seven years ago, Elchall had the opportunity to become the owner of Save More Market and opened his South Colton business, located at 298 S. La Cadena Drive. Now firmly established, Elchall not only has survived the pandemic but has built an impressive local market that has a loyal customer base, who love to say, “This store has a little bit of everything.”

Last week, I visited the establishment several times and was impressed each time by his fully stocked shelves and the fact that everyone coming into the shop knew Ali. I was even more impressed that Ali knew them by name, and knew what they wanted to buy. I do have to say, “That, folks, is good business!”

Elchall employs two relatives, Javier and Marybell, and between them, the business stays open seven days a week from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm. They are nearby, they are accessible, they are courteous, and you can park right at the front door. It’s a great place to make a quick stop and pick up an item.

Mr. Ali Elchall and his crew are to be congratulated for their tremendous effort in establishing and maintaining this successful business. No matter what day or time you stop in, one of this amazing trio of hard workers is there to greet you and serve you with a smile. We truly hope that they will continue their successful business for years to come, and we want to recognize them for providing a wonderful convenience to our residents, and making a valuable contribution to our local economy. Congratulations to Mr. Ali Elchall of Save More Market for his successful business venture in Colton.