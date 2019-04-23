Colton City Council adopts list of 2019-2020 street improvement projects

Local Advertisement

On April 16, in a 7-0 vote, Colton City Council approved Resolution R-22-19, adopting a list of projects for fiscal year 2019-2020 funded by SB-1: Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“The approximate cost of listed streets for the 2019-2020 fiscal year is $949,805,” said David Kolk, Public Works and Utility Services Director.

The list of street improvements scheduled for June 2020, that are funded by SB-1 include Riverside Avenue (M. Bustamante to Agua Mansa Rd. – east side only); Santo Antonio Drive (Mt. Vernon Ave. to Washington St.); C Street (7th Street to La Cadena Dr.); Fairway (Auto Center to Cross Road – south side); Meridian Ave. (San Bernardino Ave. to Randall Ave.); Pennsylvania Ave. (C St. to Olive St.).

“Recipients of SB-1 funding are required to use a Pavement Management System to develop the SB-1 project list to ensure revenues are being used on the most high-priority and cost-effective projects that also meet the community’s priorities for transportation investment,” continued Kolk.

Local Advertisement

Three streets scheduled for improvements June 2019, which will be funded by SB-1, include La Cadena Drive from La Loma to Barton Road; Mt. Vernon Avenue from Valley Boulevard to D Street; and Santo Antonio Drive from Mt. Vernon Avenue to East End.

“About three years ago we issued a contract to have all roads in the city evaluated with a lazar measure and rated all city streets from zero to 100. Zero to 25 was classified as poor condition; 25 to 50 was below average; 50 to 75 was acceptable; and 75 to 100 is rated as good,” Kolk said.

All of the streets listed above have been rated and feature cracks, potholes, and/or a failing foundation.

“We are making great progress. The streets that have been completed already have made a big difference. It’s nice to know that there is a plan in place and that we are moving forward,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Jack R. Woods.

For more information, visit http://www.coltononline.com/.