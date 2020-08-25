Colton City Council approves fireworks ordinance amendment, increased fees and fines

Local Advertisement

Although Colton City Council did not completely ban “Safe and Sane” fireworks as many residents hoped for, they approved one resolution and one ordinance amendment on Tuesday, August 18.

“This is a continuation of the May 19, 2020 council meeting, where council directed staff to bring back some options after the 4th of July. The options that we are presenting include one resolution and one ordinance for council to consider,” said Colton Fire Chief Tim McHargue. “While working with legal, we wrote a resolution in increased fees. The increase would be a 10 percent fee on gross sales; 50 percent of that would be paid by the booth operator and the other 50 percent would be paid by the firework manufacturer.”

The second portion of the amendment strengthens the city’s ordinance on firework booths.

“This ordinance will trick firework booths over time, it will increase fines and also memorialize the shared fees. We wrote the proposed ordinance to [lessen] firework booths over time, by them failing to apply in any given year and/or failing to report total proceeds as laid out in our fee proposal…will result in the ban of sales,” continued McHargue.

The final proposal showcased an increase on administrative fines.

“Based on the number of firework offenses in a 24-month period, the first offense would be a $3,000 fine, while the second offense would be $5,000 fine,” shared McHargue.

Previously, the first firework offense resulted in a $1,500 fine, while the second offense resulted in a $3,000 fine.

“We’re here because this body did not want to ban fireworks and that is fine. So, where do we get the fees to pay for the extra overtime for the fire and police departments for those days? I agree with the fine structure that has been proposed by staff. But, why is the fine schedule based on a 24-month period,” asked Councilman Isaac Suchil.

According to McHargue, a 24-month period will benefit the city due to offenders having a longer period of time to get a second offense, which will result in a $5,000 fine. For more information, visit https://www.ci.colton.ca.us.