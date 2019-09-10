Colton City Council declares September 2019 Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Local Advertisement

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Colton City Council declared September 2019 Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in the city.

“The City of Colton proclamation declares September 2019 Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Colton. Whereas each year more than 300,000 children and youth under the age of 19 are diagnosed with cancer worldwide,” said Councilmember Jack Woods.

At the council meeting it was stated that childhood cancer is the number one disease related cause of death for children in the United States and many other countries.

“Also, two thirds of those who survive childhood cancer endure chronic health conditions from toxic effects of cancer treatments, including secondary cancer and other life threatening illnesses,” continued Woods.

Woods explained how the causes of childhood cancer are largely unknown and more study is needed to understand which treatments work best for children.

“Cancer treatment for children must differ from traditional adult treatment to take into account children’s development needs and other factors,” Woods said.

All seven of the council members supported the cause and feel strongly about recognizing National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in the city.

“The City of Colton is a caring community that supports children and families. Therefore, I, Frank Woods, Mayor Frank Navarro and the entire council hereby recognize and declare September 2019 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” concluded Woods.

“Thank you Mr. Woods,” said Mayor Navarro.

The declaration was met with a round of applause from the audience, which showcases Colton’s community support for childhood cancer.

For more information, visit coltononline.com.