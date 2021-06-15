Colton City Council recognizes AMKO Recycling

Local Advertisement

At the recent Colton City Council meeting, Council Member Dr. G (Dr. Luis S González) presented AMKO Recycling with a “Business Focus” recognition award for 21 years of successful business in the city, as well as their recent commitment to remain open full-time even under the business challenges during the pandemic. Due to the physical limitations of a Zoom meeting, Dr. G took the opportunity to visit the business location for the official presentation. On hand were President Melissa Akins and Vice-President Frank Aguilar.

AMKO Recycling has been in business since 2000, employs 17 people, and has continued to be a mainstay in the Colton community by providing a valuable service to the residents who wish to cash in their collectibles. In this way, AMKO helps to maintain a cleaner city environment.

As Melissa Akins explains, “both functions are important contributions to the well-being of our community.”

These efforts were also crucial during the past year when AMKO decided to remain open for business during the pandemic, providing an opportunity for impacted residents to earn much-needed cash, especially for those impacted by COVID-19. The official promotional brochure supports this claim, in that the mission of AMKO is to keep recyclable materials out of the oceans and landfills by helping businesses in our community manage their waste.

“This business is a very successful organization that has established a track record of outstanding service, outstanding customer relations, and outstanding business practices,” Dr. G explains.

For these reasons and the fact that their long-time staying power has anchored the business community along Valley Blvd, the Council enthusiastically selected AMKO Recycling for this recognition award. “They are a great business, with hard-working people, and a great heart for Colton,” continued Dr. G.

Vice-President Frank Aguilar, who has been the driving force behind much of the recent business success in Colton, pointed out that AMKO is undergoing an expansion project in the very near future. Already in play was the demolition of recently acquired property. With that additional acre of land, AMKO plans to construct a new office building and create more customer parking. As a result, as Aguilar explained, “Our operations at the original site will be greatly improved.”

The administration, office staff, and site employees are to be congratulated on their many years of successful business in Colton and for continuing to provide a valuable service to our residents. Their motto, “Together We Can Make a Difference,” is certainly manifested by their efforts to expand their operations and to continue to be an integral part of the community.

“We, at AMKO Recycling, remain committed to earning your business and trust, and look forward to building a much stronger community connection for years to come,” concluded Aguilar.

AMKO Recycling is located at 340 W. Valley Blvd., open Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., and is ready to serve you.