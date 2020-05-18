Colton City Council Recognizes CAMA “7th Annual Museum Day”

Local Advertisement

By Dr. G (Dr. Luis Gonzalez), Colton Councilman, community writer

At the May 19 Council meeting, the Colton City Council recognized by proclamation the Colton Area Museum Day 7th Annual Celebration. Due to the COVID-19 distancing requirements, the proclamation was presented in person on-site the following day, to two members of the CAMA Board of Directors by Council Member, Dr. G, who is also a museum docent and CAMA Life Member. CAMA is Colton Area Museum Association.

Since 1991, the Colton Area Museum has served as a community anchor for maintaining and preserving Colton’s rich history and cultural traditions. From buildings to sports stars, public safety to Colton High School, the CAMA Museum has displays and information of historical interest for just about everyone.

When government sheltering requirements ease up enough to allow the CAM to open its doors again, all visitors will be welcomed by one of the museum docents on duty, and have the opportunity see the many displays, ask questions, and compare stories. One particular offering, the Earp-Traintown Museum, will once again serve as an anchor for the CAMA, and arouse the imaginations of residents and guests who might want to revive our valued city history. Now in its second year, the Earp-Traintown Museum features photos, artifacts, a saloon façade, and model train set.

Built in 1908, the Colton Area Museum was the brainchild of the Colton Women’s Club, who supported a charitable trust established by steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who through his efforts, enabled many communities across America to build public libraries. The formal name is the Carnegie Library Building. It served as a library for many decades, and is listed on the National registry of Historical Places.

The CAM Board of Directors appreciate the support of the Colton City Council who has once again recognized the museum program with a proclamation honoring the CAM Museum Day. “I’m proud that the City of Colton has taken the time to recognize the museum, and honor the achievements of the Museum Association and its volunteers,” says Vice-President Christina Perris. Chuck Vasquez, Board Member also adds, “I’m very happy that even during hard times, the City is moving forward on museum recognition and improvements.”

For more information about the museum and it programs, including the guest speaker program and the Earp-Traintown museum, contact the museum at 824-8814, or Dr. G at 213-3730.