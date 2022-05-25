Colton City Council recognizes youth leaders

On Tuesday, May 17 members of the Colton City Council announced a proclamation for “Colton Youth Leadership Day,” and recognized four Colton High School students who successfully completed all requirements of the city’s Youth Leadership Recognition Program.

The Youth Leadership program, sponsored by the City of Colton was established in 2016 with the goal of recognizing student leaders, who based on the recommendation of their teachers, have demonstrated excellence in leadership for their respective school programs. In attendance were all four students, their parents, and one of their teachers, Mr. Jeremy Dollins. The recipients of this recognition were as follows;

Sadie Larios – grade 12, is Editor of the Pepperbough Newspaper at Colton High School. She will be graduating on May 26 and plans on attending UCLA with a major in English. Her goal is to become a writer.

Erin Dallatorre – grade 10, is a Reporter for the Pepperbough Newspaper at CHS. She also plays saxophone for the Concert Band, Marching Band, Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band. She is also a member of the National Honor Society.

Natalie Caceres – grade 12, is President of the Band Council at Colton High School. She is also a member of Link Crew and is an Ambassador for the ROP program. She plays bass clarinet and bari sax in the Marching Band and Jazz Band, respectively. After graduation she plans on college or going right to work.

Brooke Carlson – grade 12, is the Drum Major or student leader of the band at Colton High School. She will be graduating on May 26, and plans on attending UC Riverside with a double-major in pre-law and political science. She is also an Ambassador for the ROP program and is a candidate for the Colton Miss Teen pageant on May 29.

Founder of the program, Dr.G (Dr. Luis S González), explains, that “the basic philosophy of the youth leadership recognition program is that young people will be adults in the near future. The more academic and social experiences they have, and the more skillful they become in taking on leadership roles, the better they are prepared to be knowledgeable, competent and productive adult citizens in our community.” This program supports that goal, and continues to recognize students for their outstanding contribution to their respective organizations, as well as to the entire school community.

These four students are to be congratulated for their accomplishments and given full support in their leadership roles. The City of Colton certainly supports its youth in the schools and is honored to recognize these four individuals as part of the Colton Youth Leadership Day for 2022.