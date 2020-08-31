Colton Electric first public utility to provide online electric vehicle resources in English, Spanish

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino County’s own City of Colton Electric Utility has begun offering new and used Electric Vehicle (EV) listings to its customers through the ev.coltononline.com web portal. Dubbed “Colton Recharged,” this new initiative is a part of the Utility’s continued efforts to bring progressive technologies, resources, and services to the Colton community. The Utility will be the first in San Bernardino County to introduce this resource to its customers.

The “Colton Recharged” website provides Colton Electric’s customers with comprehensive resources to support and enhance their current EV ownership, or to help first-time buyers get behind the wheel of a new or used EV with minimal cost and high confidence. Resources available on the website include an EV catalog that allows users to compare costs of ownership with gas vehicles, links to available rebates and incentives in their area, an interactive map of charging stations, and information for home EV charging accessories.

The Utility has launched the new “Colton Recharged” resource to its customers with full accessibility and the capability to use the site in either Spanish or English. Interested parties can visit the site directly at ev.coltononline.com, or by visiting www.coltononline.com and following the “Electric Vehicle Resources” link.

For more information on the “Colton Recharged” initiative, please contact Jessica Sutorus at 909.370.5561.

Local Advertisement