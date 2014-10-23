Colton Golf Club has roots to international golf royalty; to be replaced by business park?

Newspaper, television and radio news reporters once flocked into the clubhouse of the Colton Golf Club on Valley near Riverside Avenue. First known as the Sam Snead All-American Golf Club, the smaller-than-scale course attracted more publicity than any in the Inland Empire. That was 50 years ago.

The Colton Golf Club is still in business, yet with little of its former notoriety. Instead of becoming a city landmark, the City of Colton has passed a resolution calling for the historic course to be plowed over and replaced by a superblock. Colton plans to redevelop its entire west end including the George E. Brown Reservoir. The city lists Amanda Rhinehart as its contact for the project, however she could not be reached.

Built in 1963, the Sam Snead All-American Golf Club was partly owned and designed by the late golfer. Snead’s co-designer was Internationally recognized Robert Trent Jones. Both Snead and Jones are members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Snead still holds the record for most PGA Tour victories with 82. His occasional appearances in Colton drew thousands of spectators.

Snead helped launch the grand opening by conducting a free golf clinic. It would be one of ten such small courses he and Jones would open nationwide. The executive, par 3 course was one of the nation’s first fully-lighted, suited for night play. Snead continuously returned to Colton for many charity golf tournaments. He sold his interest in the course in 1972 and it was renamed Sunset Dunes. Original manager and pro Bill Brode remained.

Bob Mastalski bought the course in 1992 and changed its name to the Colton Golf Club. Prior to that, it hosted the annual Colton Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament. Snead co-sponsored the first City of Colton Open Golf tournament in 1963. According to sports writer Bob Walton, Leonard Brown won the 1965 Colton City Golf Championship and Ed Braksator won in 1964. Snead once shot a 59 on the par 58 course. In 1968, Snead helped establish the Inland Golf League for local amateurs.

Well after his affiliation with the Colton Golf Club, long time Colton residents continued to recall “Slammin” Sammy Snead’s ties to the city. During that time and at age 51, Snead was still winning PGA majors. Snead was an active pro from 1934-1987, ending his career on the senior circuit. Since then, most of Snead’s records have since been tied or broken by Tiger Woods.

“There is no doubt that Sam Snead was an all-time great,” said Travis Hill by phone from the World Golf Hall of Fame in Florida. “What would make the Colton course so unique is the fact that it is a lighted par 3 course that was designed by Snead and Jones. It might be the only one like it in the nation. You will have to check further. Either way, it sounds cool.”

There is one other Snead and Jones designed course in San Diego called Tecolote Canyon, however it does not offer night golf. The City of San Diego owns Tecolote and renamed its location to be on Snead Avenue.

Colton Golf Club spokesman Brian Calloway said the facility still hosts tournaments sponsored by civic groups like the American Legion and Moose Clubs. Calloway said the last of the Colton Chamber of Commerce tournaments happened years ago (1981). For the better part of 20 years, the Colton Chamber of Commerce held nearly all of its installation and galas at the location. A 1977 promotional statement by the Chamber told of Dan Jagt being named its new president, replacing John Creatura. In celebrations held at the Colton Golf Course, Betty McQuater was voted the chamber’s 1977 citizen of the year.

Calloway said the Colton Golf Club does have men’s, women’s and senior golfing events. He says it is still the only course providing night golf in San Bernardino County. Caalloway said that current PGA pro Brandon Steele conducts an annual youth clinic and the Rialto High School golf team uses the course for practice. Another reason why developers want the site is because the golf course has a 500-foot deep water well.

Colton Golf Course general manager Steve Martin explained they want to completely rehab the 50-year facility, but were denied a permit by the City of Colton. “There is a building moratorium. The city has their own vision for our land and the surrounding area.” Martin said city plans call for a new hotel, retail outlets and a university. “You would think most cities would want a golf course. In Colton, they want to push us out.”