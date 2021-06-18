Colton High School Softball Team blazes to CIF-SS quarterfinals

Local Advertisement

After receiving the green light in early April to move forward with the season, Colton High School girls varsity softball team made its city proud with its 11 and 4 season.

After a year away from the field, the student athletes were very much eager to show up and show out during all 15 games.

“The team was so happy to have the opportunity to get back on the field and play a sport they love. Making it to the quarterfinals was their goal from the beginning and it was a great experience coaching them on the field. It turned out to be a great season,” said Head Softball Coach Chris Reyes.

Ultimately, the team was eliminated from the quarterfinals at home on June 8 by Upland’s Western Christian High School, final score 3-0, evidence of the team’s great defense.

“Our entire team performed very well this year, but I’d like to recognize a few standouts for their hard work and dedication this entire season…shortstop Alexia Castor, pitchers Zerena Acevedo and Nalyn Hull, and catcher Jiuliana Danovaro. You are all dedicated to your craft, thank you for being so detail oriented,” continued Reyes.

Although the team faced COVID-19 compliance guideline challenges in the beginning, such as masking all season long, social distancing and sanitizing requirements, Reyes said it was all worth it and a great way to re-foster camaraderie amongst the team and strengthen community in the city. “Thank you to the entire softball team for your hard work and dedication to the sport the entire 2021 season. To the fans and parents, your continued support is very encouraging to the team and we appreciate you all,” concluded Reyes.