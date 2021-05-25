Colton High students recognized during Senior Awards Night

Local Advertisement

On Friday, May 15, Colton High School held its 2021 Senior Awards Night where approximately 200 students were named and recognized for their achievements. The awards and scholarships came from several sponsors. Several Colton High School administrators were in attendance to present the awards and scholarships.

The scholarship and award sponsors included the Colton Women’s Club, Adriana Briscoe Prize Scholarship, Beaver Medical Clinic, Calderilla Porter Veteran Scholarship, CHS Mock Trial, CHS Committee, Class of 1957 Memorial, Class of ’88 Alumni Scholarship, Class of 2015, Class of 2017, David Bears Class of 1951, Kiwanis Club of Cooley Ranch, Leanna Ashley Memorial, Loretta Mejia Prize scholarship, Lozano-Mejia Briscoe STEAM Teach Scholarship, Mt. Slover Rebekah Lodge #228, PBIS Scholarship, Sogomonian Family, and the Colton Police Officers Association. The scholarships vary in amounts depending on their source.

Jozlyn Jason, Colton Council member John Echevarria, Lisa Suchil, and Kimmie Suchil.

Colton Police Officers Rich Randolph and Brian Jipp, representing the Colton Police Officers Association, personally awarded a “Good Citizenship Scholarship” of $ 500 each to Mariela Castaneda and Isaiah Duran. The award was based on a 500-word essay on being a role model for their community and family during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mariela and Isaiah also received a “Leadership Award” plaque in recognition of their achievements. Colton Council Member John Echeverria was asked to present the scholarship to the students as Officer Randolph addressed the audience.

Jozlyn Jason received an award for being on the Principal’s Honor Roll achieving a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.5 or above. Lisa Suchil also received a bronze medal for her GPA achievements. Kimmie Suchil received several awards including a “Class of 2017” $500 Scholarship Award. Colton Council Member John Echeverria was also asked to present the awards to these young ladies.

Local Advertisement

These were only a few of the students receiving a scholarship award. However, the presentation ceremony continued for over an hour and over a hundred students were recognized as they were presented their scholarships and awards at the podium.