Colton Joint Unified School District spreads positivity with “Kindness Bus”

Now in its fourth year, the Colton Joint Unified School District Kindness Bus will be traveling through the district this month to spread a message of kindness, inclusion and acceptance.

The bus, which was painted by Washington High School students and District staff, appeared in the Colton High School Homecoming parade earlier this month and will spend the remainder of October visiting sites across the district. It also will join Bloomington High School’s first Homecoming Parade on November 1.

The bus serves as a rolling billboard for the CJUSD Kindness Campaign, highlighted in October, which is National Bullying Prevention Month. The bus also is an essential part of the district’s observance of Unity Day, which takes place on Wednesday, October 23.

“Our number one goal is to help spread positivity, respect and kindness throughout our

district and community,” Transportation Director Erick Richardson stated.

CJUSD focuses on kindness throughout the year in an effort to prevent bullying by reinforcing positive behaviors, as reflected in the district’s Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) framework. Many CJUSD schools also host their own Unity Day and bullying prevention events during the month of October and throughout the year. Examples include kindness clubs, book clubs, and even a buddy bench that encourages friendship and inclusion on the playground.

“The Colton Joint Unified School District takes bullying and harassment very seriously,” noted Melissa Kingston, Director of Student Services. “Our focus on bullying prevention includes classroom lessons, staff training, parent workshops, our CJUSD Kindness Campaign, and teaching and modeling RESPECT to (and for) all people. Students and parents are encouraged to immediately report bullying and/or harassment to their school site administrator using the CJUSD Bullying/Harassment Complaint Form. The form is available at all school sites in English and Spanish and is also available for download on the Colton Joint Unified School District’s website under Student Services- Bullying and Harassment. Concerns can also be reported on the CJUSD Tip Line which is available on the CJUSD app. Anyone reporting bullying and/or harassment using either method may remain anonymous.”