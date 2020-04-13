Colton Joint Unified School District students utilize Homework Hotline

Local Advertisement

Homework Hotline is a free over-the-phone tutoring center aiding students from 4th to 12th grades with both math and science.

The hotline center is located in Claremont and funded by the Simons Foundation and Harvey Mudd College.

“I like to utilize the Homework Hotline as an additional tool and resource at Colton Middle School. Being able to provide this resource to students so they can have another way to advocate for themselves is important,” said Sanya Valdivia, response-to-intervention teacher at Colton Middle School.

The program has been active since 2010 and acts as a tool when the student is at home and gets stuck on a problem with no one to assist.

“This definitely helps in the sense of reducing frustration and some anxiety between student and their parents. We have had a lot of parents express their inability to assist students with their homework, especially math homework. Since we adopted common core, and since many parents didn’t go through common core math, they’re unable to understand how to help their students,” continued Valdivia.

The hotline was first promoted to Colton High School students and after many successful testimonials…the hotline was recommended to the middle and elementary schools.

“This program is also used at the high school level and students have found it helpful. They gave us testimonial and they like that they can just text a photo of homework or specific math problems to receive assistance; its very convenient,” Valdivia said.

Parents and students interested in utilizing the Homework Hotline should call 1.877.827.5462 and be ready to share name of school and grade level.

“I hope this hotline continues to grow in the future. It’s always more then helpful to have more than one tool in your too kit. Many students are shy and this will give them another opportunity to advocate for themselves. I hope that its use increases once students and parents experience how successful and beneficial this program is,” concluded Valdivia.

According to Harvey Mudd College, “Their tutors are all students at Harvey Mudd College, one of the top-ranked STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) schools in the nation, and they’re all selected for their technical expertise and their superior communication skills. They get extra training to make sure they give the best possible service!”

The hotline is open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.hmc.edu/community-engagement/homework-hotline/.