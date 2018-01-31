Colton PD Chief: ‘Turn keys over’ to designated drive on Super Bowl Sunday

As football fans make preparations for Sunday’s big game, the Colton Police Department are hoping that includes arranging responsible transportation for individuals that intend to drink or any other substances.

Together with the California Office of Traffic Safety, the California Highway Patrol, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Colton Police are urging residents to not “drop the ball” on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Be sure to have a game plan for the night so friends and family know who the designated driver is,” said Chief Mark Owens. “We want to encourage folks to turn over their keys to a sober driver before the game begins.”

Local and state law enforcement argue that even low amounts of alcohol or cannabis can impair the driving abilities of a citizen. In 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported there were 10,497 deaths due to automobile accidents involving drunk drivers nationwide. California recorded 1,059 DUI deaths at .08 BAC or above.

This year’s “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze” was launched specifically to address driving under the influence of marijuana–a substance that is now being sold recreationally across the state. Just like marijuana, prescribed pills can also inhibit a driver’s ability to function properly, argues the OTS.

The OTS is sharing other methods to help intoxicated residents find a safe ride home if they do not have a designated driver. The OTS DDVIP app is available for free download on iOS and Android devices. The app allows users to get a sober ride from Uber, Lyft or Curb.

“If you don’t have an ‘MVP’ to make sure folks get home safely, consider other ride options,” Chief Owens said.

The Colton Police Department will also be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Saturday, February 3 between the hours of 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.