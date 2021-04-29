Colton Police Citizen Volunteer Unit seeks to bridge connection between community and city

Local Advertisement

The Colton Police Department Volunteer Unit has been active in the city for over 20 years.

This year the department is pushing to gain more volunteers to forge a connection between citizens, the police department and the city, through a volunteer opportunity.

“Last week was National Volunteer Week…and I tell the department’s volunteers that we would not be able to accomplish our goals without their time. We’re actively seeking out more volunteers and all we ask of them is to give at least four hours per month,” said Colton Police Department Corporal Mike Sandoval.

Some areas that the police department utilizes its volunteers for include citizen and traffic patrol, parking enforcement, clerical assistance, citywide events, community cleanups and local grade school initiatives.

“As a department we’re only as successful as the partnership we have with the community and part of that relationship is with our volunteers. This is an excellent opportunity for citizens to get involved around the city to help us better their community by directly addressing their concerns and proving as many resources in return,” continued Sandoval.

“We’re looking for selfless individuals who are passionate about making our community and police department a better place to live and work. Those who are interested in volunteering with the unit can contact me directly,” concluded Sandoval. For Colton PD Citizen Volunteer Unit inquiries, contact Sandoval at (909) 370-5020 or email msandoval@coltonca.gov.