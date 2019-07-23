Colton School Board Member Dan Flores raises $262,000 in campaign for 5th District Supervisor

Local Advertisement

Today, Colton Joint Unified School Board Member Dan Flores’ campaign for San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor announced that it has raised $262,000. Flores’ campaign ended the June reporting period with cash on hand of over $200,000. Flores, a Colton native, has served the County of San Bernardino as a school board member and Chief of Staff to 5th District Supervisor, Josie Gonzales, since 2005.

Flores launched his campaign for 5th District Supervisor earlier this year with the full support of Supervisor Josie Gonzales, Colton Mayor Frank Navarro, and Colton Joint Unified School Board President Joanne Thoring-Ojeda. You can learn more about Flores and his vision for San Bernardino County byreading Sandra Emerson’s profile of him in the San Bernardino Sun.

Commenting on his campaign in the 5th District race, Flores stated:

“I am from the Fifth District, and I am proud to raise my three children in the same neighborhood where I grew up. Through hard work, determination, and with the help of financial aid, I was the first generation in my family to graduate from college. I’m running for Supervisor to make sure that San Bernardino County provides residents with the opportunity to earn a good living, offers great education and workforce options, and builds a better future for the next generation. As a school board member and Chief of Staff, I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished to improve public safety, expand access to education, deliver affordable housing & healthcare, and support quality economic development in our region.”

As a member of the Colton Joint Unified School District Board, and as past president, Flores has worked with his colleagues to expand educational opportunities and improve facilities for students within the district, including construction of a new Bloomington High School Stadium, renovation of the Colton High School Memorial Stadium, and renovation of the Colton Middle School Soccer Field.

Under Dan’s leadership, Colton Joint Unified established a new adult school and has expanded Regional Occupational Programs (ROP) – providing additional educational opportunities and vocational training for students. In Flores’ effort to increase access to higher education, he facilitated a program that guarantees admission to Cal State San Bernardino for qualifying Colton Joint Unified School District graduates. Additionally, Flores helped broker a partnership with the California University of Science & Medicine (CUSM) to grant priority admission to Colton graduates to CUSM’s new Medical School.

Dan’s Story:

Growing up in a working-class family, Dan learned the values of hard work, education, and the importance of family. In 2012, Dan was elected to the School Board for the Colton Joint Unified School District. As a school board member, he has fought to ensure that every student in the district has access to a good education. As School Board President, he helped deliver improvements to school facilities across the district and established professional pathways for college and technical training. He was instrumental in the establishment of an agreement between the school district and the California University of Science and Medicine that gives school district graduates preferential admission to the medical school.

Dan currently serves as the Chief of Staff for Fifth District Supervisor Josie Gonzales. He has 15 years of experience with the County and has helped develop new housing for seniors and families in the Fifth District, as well as the Bloomington Library and the Baker Family Learning Center in Muscoy.

Dan resides in Colton with his wife, Abby, and their three children. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University, a Master of Theological Studies from Harvard Divinity School, and a Master of Public Administration from The University of Southern California.

To learn more about the campaign, visit: danfloresforsupervisor.com