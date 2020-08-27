Colton Joint Unified School District recognized for sustainability efforts

Local Advertisement

The City of Colton recently recognized the Colton Joint Unified School District for its exemplary energy efficiency, recycling and water conservation efforts with the first City of Colton Sustainability Partners Award on Monday, Aug. 17. Pacific Rail Dismantling, Inc. was also a recipient.

“I’m really proud of our facilities and energy management team who have worked tirelessly to ensure that we are doing everything we can to sustain energy and save our planet, and in the long term save much needed expenditures that go back into the classroom,” said CJUSD Superintendent Frank Miranda during the school board meeting last Thursday, August 20. Miranda recognized Energy Manager Jay Kim for securing over $1 million in grants/funding for district projects.

According to City of Colton Environmental Conservation Supervisor Jessica Sutorus the award recognizes organizations that exhibit exemplary efforts in water, energy and recycling conservation, as well as participation in the city’s rebate programs.

“It’s important to showcase the good and positive (undertakings) our local businesses are doing, who continue trying hard to do the right thing,” Sutorus said.

CJUSD’s efforts include removing turf and retrofitting landscapes, installing solar carports and retrofitting air conditioning units to be energy efficient.

During the course of the board meeting CJUSD Director of Facilities Dr. Owen Chang provided facilities and energy management updates at Terrace High and Colton Middle schools, Colton High and an office space on Washington St.

“We continue to pursue every dollar we can to leverage our resources,” noted Chang, who also revealed the district was recently approved by City of Colton Utilities for a $24,000 rebate for a district-wide thermostat upgrade. “We will continue to utilize those funds and invest further in our sustainability efforts.”

Businesses making exemplary efforts in one area – water conservation, recycling/organics, or energy efficiency – can apply for an award in that specific category. For more information, please call (909) 370-5561.