Colton school district seeks public input on priorities

Local Advertisement

Parents, guardians and community members are invited to participate in the Colton Joint Unified School’s Local Control and Accountability Plan District Parent Advisory Committee. This committee will review and provide input on the Local Control and Accountability Plan or LCAP.

We will be hosting our first LCAP Parent Advisory Community meeting of the year on Monday October 8 from 5:30-7pm. The meeting will be held in the Staff Development Center, Building F1 located at the district office, 1212 Valencia Drive, Colton 92324. Snacks will be provided.

The LCAP is used to determine the actions and services CJUSD provides to our schools and community. We would like to invite all parents, guardians, and members of the community to attend and provide input into our District priorities.