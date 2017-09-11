Colton students learn of Sept. 11; honor fallen in ceremony

Sixteen years ago, the kids in the classroom weren’t born when it happened. Normally it wouldn’t be a big deal, but in this case it is.

They weren’t alive on September 11.

In 2001, when the World Trade Center fell after an act of terrorism, many American hearts wretched as they learned thousands died in New York City.

It was in this spirit that Cooley Ranch Elementary School decided to host the ‘Patriot Day’ celebration on Monday to provide an education of that fateful day to a whole new generation of youngsters.

Students and staff partook in a moment of silence to honor the fallen and sang patriotic songs in honor of the U.S. Members of the Kiwanis Kids Club provided a brief presentation to their fellow students about the events that unfolded on September 11, 2001.

‘Patriot Day’ assemblies have been held for over four years at Cooley Ranch, explained Principal Judy Scates. It’s a tradition she believes will help the students understand the meaning of life and loss.

“It’s a sad assembly on one hand,” Scates said. “On the other hand, we are here to celebrate the lives of those that were lost.”

K-Club member and fifth grader Zoey Kumfer, 10, said one does not need to be “patriotic” to love their country.

“You’re [automatically] a patriot if you love your country,” she expressed.

Isabel Salas, the President of the Parent Teacher Organization at Cooley Ranch, confirmed that she vividly remembers the events of 9/11.

“To this day, it still doesn’t feel like it’s history,” Salas said. “It feels like it happened just yesterday.”

Salas was able to get both her father, Ramon, and her son Seth Miller to participate in the ceremony.

“I’m glad we were able to be here,” expressed Salas. “Especially for Seth. He wanted to do the flag lowering to provide his service to his country.”